Summit Financial LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Summit Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 7,500.0% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 76 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ROP. TD Cowen raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $535.00 to $615.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $539.00 to $558.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $665.00 price target on Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $630.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $685.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $629.18.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Roper Technologies stock opened at $579.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $575.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $554.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.43, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $499.47 and a 52-week high of $595.17.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roper Technologies news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.19, for a total value of $1,764,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,540,925.18. This trade represents a 8.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.04, for a total transaction of $578,040.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,504,253.28. The trade was a 2.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,101 shares of company stock valued at $4,712,045 in the last ninety days. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.