Summit Financial LLC Sells 61 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Summit Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peloton Wealth Strategists grew its position in Synopsys by 221.2% during the third quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 2,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,043,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $509,261,000 after acquiring an additional 143,284 shares during the period. James Hambro & Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. James Hambro & Partners LLP now owns 201,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,725,000 after purchasing an additional 47,527 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Synopsys by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 26,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,304,000 after purchasing an additional 9,124 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Synopsys by 199.2% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,627,000 after purchasing an additional 10,028 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SNPS. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Synopsys from $655.00 to $653.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Synopsys from $625.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $540.00 to $520.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $638.58.

Shares of SNPS opened at $417.76 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $404.08 and a fifty-two week high of $624.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $476.99 and its 200 day moving average is $503.85.

In other Synopsys news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 20,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total transaction of $10,544,236.38. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 1,460 shares in the company, valued at $738,774.60. This represents a 93.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Geus Aart De sold 15,705 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.42, for a total value of $6,979,616.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 116,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,850,925.82. This trade represents a 11.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,909 shares of company stock valued at $22,794,835. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

