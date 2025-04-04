Summit Financial LLC Takes Position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Summit Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Financial Perspectives Inc bought a new stake in Brunswick in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Brunswick in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Brunswick during the third quarter worth about $313,000. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BC shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Brunswick to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Brunswick from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Brunswick from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brunswick has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brunswick

In related news, SVP Randall S. Altman sold 3,417 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total transaction of $215,988.57. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,686,632.43. The trade was a 11.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.65, for a total transaction of $28,426.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,664,949.65. This represents a 1.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BC opened at $48.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 1.54. Brunswick Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.87 and a fifty-two week high of $95.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.20.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Brunswick had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 15.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brunswick Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.53%.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

