Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$48.40 and last traded at C$48.42, with a volume of 583621 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$51.83.

SU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Desjardins dropped their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$68.50 to C$65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Suncor Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$62.96.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.35, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$59.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$54.54 and a 200 day moving average price of C$53.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.42%.

Suncor Energy Inc is an integrated energy company. The company’s operations include oil sands development, production and upgrading, offshore oil and gas, petroleum refining in Canada and the U.S. and the company’s PetroCanada retail and wholesale distribution networks. The company is developing petroleum resources while advancing the transition to a low-emissions future through investment in power, renewable fuels and hydrogen.

