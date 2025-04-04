Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNS) Chairman Leonard M. Tannenbaum Buys 17,495 Shares

Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNS – Get Free Report) Chairman Leonard M. Tannenbaum acquired 17,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.17 per share, for a total transaction of $195,419.15. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,667,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,793,260.69. This represents a 0.66 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Sunrise Realty Trust Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of Sunrise Realty Trust stock opened at $10.57 on Friday. Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.11 and a 52 week high of $15.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.33.

Get Sunrise Realty Trust alerts:

Sunrise Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SUNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The company had revenue of $3.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Sunrise Realty Trust Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.35%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SUNS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Sunrise Realty Trust from $12.75 to $12.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Sunrise Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Sunrise Realty Trust from $15.00 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SUNS

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SUNS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Sunrise Realty Trust by 353.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrise Realty Trust by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrise Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $106,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Sunrise Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $137,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Sunrise Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $155,000.

Sunrise Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc engages in commercial real estate (CRE) lending business. It focuses on originating CRE debt investments and providing capital to borrowers and sponsors with transitional business plans collateralized by CRE assets. The company intends to create a diversified investment portfolio, targeting investments in senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, whole loans, B-notes, CMBS, and debt-like preferred equity securities across CRE asset classes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrise Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrise Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.