Superior Gold (CVE:SGI) Trading Up 2.6% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Superior Gold Inc. (CVE:SGI – Get Free Report) were up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. Approximately 765,292 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 416% from the average daily volume of 148,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Superior Gold Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.20 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$24.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.46.

Superior Gold Company Profile

Superior Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold resource properties. The company also sells silver. It owns and operates Plutonic gold mine located in Western Australia; and holds a 100% interest in the Hermes open pit project that covers an area of approximately 217 km² located to the southwest of the Plutonic gold mine.

See Also

