Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) by 42.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 298,657 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 216,640 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $11,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 174,916 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,325,000 after purchasing an additional 77,393 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,540,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 297,810 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,769,000 after acquiring an additional 44,414 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 66,733 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 8,352 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUPN opened at $32.49 on Friday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.53 and a 12 month high of $40.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.36 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.03.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. StockNews.com raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Jonathan Rubin sold 927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total value of $36,292.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,444.95. The trade was a 10.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 9,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total transaction of $376,236.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,915.30. This trade represents a 48.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,104 shares of company stock worth $440,263. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. The company's commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

