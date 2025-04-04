Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) Sets New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $18.62 and last traded at $19.86, with a volume of 1810872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on SG. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Sweetgreen from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Sweetgreen from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Sweetgreen from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Sweetgreen in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.27.

Sweetgreen Stock Down 6.6 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.75 and a beta of 2.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.67.

In related news, COO Rossann Williams sold 4,977 shares of Sweetgreen stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $118,452.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 95,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,273,280.80. The trade was a 4.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mitch Reback sold 8,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total transaction of $193,318.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 350,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,344,548.32. This trade represents a 2.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,852 shares of company stock worth $1,052,177. 21.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sweetgreen

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sweetgreen by 3,571.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Sweetgreen by 156.0% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Sweetgreen by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sweetgreen during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Denver PWM LLC purchased a new stake in Sweetgreen during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sweetgreen Company Profile

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Featured Articles

