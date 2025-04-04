Swiss Life (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.55 and traded as high as $47.47. Swiss Life shares last traded at $47.24, with a volume of 3,837 shares changing hands.

Swiss Life Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.54.

Swiss Life Company Profile

Swiss Life Holding AG provides life, pensions, and financial solutions for private and corporate clients. It operates through Switzerland, France, Germany, International, Asset Managers, and Other segments. The company offers a range of life, pension, health, annuity, and investment-type policies to groups and individuals, as well as disability coverage.

