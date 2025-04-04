Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $43.57 and last traded at $42.99, with a volume of 32251 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.09.

SSREY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Swiss Re from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Swiss Re from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Swiss Re Stock Down 8.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $1.1544 per share. This is an increase from Swiss Re’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th.

Swiss Re Company Profile

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions.

