Systematic Alpha Investments LLC Has $783,000 Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC raised its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 59.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,410 shares during the quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 7,470 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at $387,435,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in PayPal by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 697,077 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $59,489,000 after acquiring an additional 18,172 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in PayPal by 223.1% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 265,048 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,622,000 after acquiring an additional 183,011 shares during the period. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PayPal by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 27,249 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 11,260 shares during the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. Bank of America raised PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $86.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on PayPal from $104.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.13.

PayPal Price Performance

PayPal stock opened at $61.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $61.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.60. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.97 and a 12-month high of $93.66.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. PayPal’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other PayPal news, Director Gail J. Mcgovern sold 2,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total value of $176,478.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,145,308.10. This represents a 7.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

