Systematic Alpha Investments LLC Invests $330,000 in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 8,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at about $626,074,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in Newmont during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,011,000. Allianz SE bought a new stake in Newmont in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,385,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 173.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,491,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 12,302,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $481,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,708 shares in the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Newmont alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NEM. National Bank Financial raised shares of Newmont to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Newmont from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Newmont in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.20 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Newmont from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In related news, COO Natascha Viljoen sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,838,680. This trade represents a 5.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $83,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,082,800. The trade was a 3.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,231 shares of company stock valued at $1,388,758. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont Trading Down 0.7 %

NEM opened at $48.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $36.60 and a 52 week high of $58.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.39.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.29. Newmont had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.13%.

Newmont Company Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.