Systematic Alpha Investments LLC Sells 3,419 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC decreased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 70,131 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,419 shares during the quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $16,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Broadcom from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.48.

Broadcom Stock Down 10.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $154.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.76 and a 12-month high of $251.88. The company has a market capitalization of $724.15 billion, a PE ratio of 125.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $203.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.08.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Henry Samueli sold 663,976 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.60, for a total transaction of $120,578,041.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,798,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,045,847,733.60. The trade was a 1.68 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Check Kian Low sold 48,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.35, for a total transaction of $11,296,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 113,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,606,317.50. This trade represents a 29.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 745,976 shares of company stock worth $138,632,902. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.