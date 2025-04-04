T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Acquired by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,957 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 54,754 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,086,000 after acquiring an additional 7,789 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 10,439 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 5,929 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 373,266 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $82,391,000 after purchasing an additional 11,973 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.00, for a total value of $191,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,291 shares in the company, valued at $865,533. This represents a 18.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $267.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.49. The stock has a market cap of $305.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.14 and a fifty-two week high of $276.49.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.42. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 18.09%. Equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI upgraded T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Scotiabank upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $247.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of T-Mobile US from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $252.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.80.

View Our Latest Research Report on TMUS

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.