Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN) Stake Reduced by Bornite Capital Management LP

Bornite Capital Management LP cut its position in Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 210,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 51,400 shares during the period. Talen Energy makes up about 5.7% of Bornite Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Bornite Capital Management LP’s holdings in Talen Energy were worth $42,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TLN. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Talen Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $239,984,000. Sachem Head Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Talen Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $167,724,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Talen Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $100,317,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA purchased a new position in shares of Talen Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,931,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Talen Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,065,000. Institutional investors own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

TLN opened at $184.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 2.00. Talen Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $98.50 and a 1-year high of $258.03.

TLN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Talen Energy from $295.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $200.00 price objective on Talen Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Bank of America began coverage on Talen Energy in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $253.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Talen Energy from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Talen Energy from $242.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.09.

Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal.

