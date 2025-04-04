Tamboran Resources (NYSE:TBN) versus Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Critical Survey

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) and Tamboran Resources (NYSE:TBN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kosmos Energy and Tamboran Resources”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kosmos Energy $1.68 billion 0.51 $213.52 million $0.39 4.60 Tamboran Resources N/A N/A -$21.92 million N/A N/A

Kosmos Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Tamboran Resources.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kosmos Energy 12.21% 31.08% 6.53% Tamboran Resources N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Kosmos Energy and Tamboran Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

95.3% of Kosmos Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Kosmos Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of Tamboran Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Kosmos Energy and Tamboran Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kosmos Energy 0 3 3 0 2.50 Tamboran Resources 0 1 4 0 2.80

Kosmos Energy currently has a consensus price target of $5.27, suggesting a potential upside of 193.41%. Tamboran Resources has a consensus price target of $36.60, suggesting a potential upside of 52.85%. Given Kosmos Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Kosmos Energy is more favorable than Tamboran Resources.

Summary

Kosmos Energy beats Tamboran Resources on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kosmos Energy

(Get Free Report)

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company’s primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It undertakes a proven basin exploration program in Equatorial Guinea and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico. Kosmos Energy Ltd. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Tamboran Resources

(Get Free Report)

Tamboran Resources Corporation, a natural gas company, focuses on developing unconventional gas resources in the northern territory of Australia. Its assets include a 25% non-operated working interest in EP 161; a 38.75% working interest in EPs 76, 98, and 117; and a 100% working interest in EPs 136 and 143, as well as EP (A) 197, located in the Betaloo Basin. Tamboran Resources Corporation was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.