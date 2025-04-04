Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE) Hits New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Tate & Lyle plc (LON:TATE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 506.50 ($6.64) and last traded at GBX 506.50 ($6.64), with a volume of 463443 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 515 ($6.75).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TATE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded Tate & Lyle to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 900 ($11.79) to GBX 600 ($7.86) in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Tate & Lyle from GBX 850 ($11.14) to GBX 950 ($12.45) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Tate & Lyle from GBX 725 ($9.50) to GBX 610 ($7.99) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

Tate & Lyle Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.66, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 568.67 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 656.84. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.50.

In related news, insider Sarah Kuijlaars purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 564 ($7.39) per share, with a total value of £112,800 ($147,798.74). 2.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Tate & Lyle

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

Featured Stories

