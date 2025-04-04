TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.36 and last traded at $8.48, with a volume of 400853 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.42.

TDK Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.04 and a 200-day moving average of $18.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.63.

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). TDK had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 7.65%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TDK Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TDK Company Profile

TDK Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of electronic components in Japan, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Energy Application Products, and Other segments.

