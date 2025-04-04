Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:TLX) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:TLX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 36,265 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the previous session’s volume of 26,468 shares.The stock last traded at $14.30 and had previously closed at $16.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited American Depositary Shares in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited American Depositary Shares from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

Get Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited American Depositary Shares alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TLX

Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited American Depositary Shares Stock Down 13.8 %

About Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited American Depositary Shares

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.88.

(Get Free Report)

Telix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. engages in the development and commercialization of several clinical-stage oncology assets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Product Development, and Group and Unallocated. The Commercial segment includes sales of Illuccix and other products subsequent to obtaining regulatory approvals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited American Depositary Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited American Depositary Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.