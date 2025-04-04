Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.85 and traded as low as $12.65. Templeton Emerging Markets Fund shares last traded at $12.67, with a volume of 21,959 shares trading hands.
Templeton Emerging Markets Fund Trading Down 2.0 %
The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.79.
Templeton Emerging Markets Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th.
Templeton Emerging Markets Fund Company Profile
Templeton Emerging Markets Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
