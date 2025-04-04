Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.85 and traded as low as $12.65. Templeton Emerging Markets Fund shares last traded at $12.67, with a volume of 21,959 shares trading hands.

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund Trading Down 2.0 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.79.

Get Templeton Emerging Markets Fund alerts:

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Templeton Emerging Markets Fund

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Family Firm Inc. raised its stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 268,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 59,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 4,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 22,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,295 shares in the last quarter. 49.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.