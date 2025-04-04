Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. reduced its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,884 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,168 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $273,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Tesla by 172.3% during the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 3,967 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 5,325 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Astra Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $441,000. Finally, Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla Trading Down 5.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $267.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $309.32 and its 200-day moving average is $322.81. The company has a market cap of $859.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $488.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. Equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TSLA. StockNews.com cut shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday. Benchmark started coverage on Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $440.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $312.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 54,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.79, for a total transaction of $13,189,513.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 477,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,859,478.69. The trade was a 10.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.63, for a total transaction of $41,163,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,222,802. This represents a 94.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 477,228 shares of company stock valued at $166,849,043 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

