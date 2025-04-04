The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 968,435 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 100,728 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $74,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 157,645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,112,000 after buying an additional 7,316 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 786,496 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,426,000 after acquiring an additional 82,671 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 130.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 326,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,449,000 after purchasing an additional 184,560 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 94,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,226,000 after purchasing an additional 7,935 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 285,965 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,971,000 after purchasing an additional 17,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Monday, March 17th. Wolfe Research cut Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.07.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Down 5.1 %

NYSE:BK opened at $79.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.03. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $52.64 and a 1-year high of $90.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The bank reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.36%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

