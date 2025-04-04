The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC trimmed its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 302,025 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 37,698 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $23,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BK. Graney & King LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 257.5% during the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $79.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.03. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $52.64 and a 1-year high of $90.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The bank reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.18. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 32.36%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.07.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

