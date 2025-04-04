The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,173,374 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 173,830 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $116,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 121.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 639 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1,588.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 861 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. 49.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BNS has been the topic of several analyst reports. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Cibc World Mkts downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia Price Performance

BNS opened at $48.39 on Friday. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of $43.68 and a 52-week high of $57.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.20. The company has a market cap of $60.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.7415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.77%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

