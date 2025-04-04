The Beachbody Company, Inc. (NYSE:BODI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The Beachbody Company, Inc. (NYSE:BODI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on BODI. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Beachbody from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of Beachbody in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Beachbody in a research report on Friday, March 28th.

NYSE BODI opened at $6.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.07. Beachbody has a 52-week low of $5.14 and a 52-week high of $10.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Beachbody (NYSE:BODI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($1.89) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.88) by $0.99. Beachbody had a negative return on equity of 94.29% and a negative net margin of 22.62%. The company had revenue of $86.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.71 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Beachbody will post -8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raine Group LLC acquired a new stake in Beachbody in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Summit Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beachbody in the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Beachbody in the 3rd quarter valued at about $625,000. Finally, Raine Capital LLC purchased a new position in Beachbody during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,287,000. 74.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Beachbody Company, Inc operates as a subscription health and wellness company that provides fitness, nutrition, and stress-reducing programs in the United States and internationally. The company operates Beachbody on Demand, a digital subscription platform that provides access to a library of live and on-demand fitness and nutrition content; and Beachbody on Demand Interactive (BODi) for live fitness and nutrition programs.

