The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Price Target Lowered to $46.00 at Bank of America

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by analysts at Bank of America from $47.00 to $46.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.30% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CG. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

The Carlyle Group Stock Performance

CG opened at $35.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.54. The Carlyle Group has a 1 year low of $35.60 and a 1 year high of $57.50.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 18.81%. Equities analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CG. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 201.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,351,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,684,000 after buying an additional 4,244,131 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 13,249,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $668,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773,465 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter valued at $83,784,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 98.8% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,455,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,002,000 after buying an additional 1,220,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter valued at $44,532,000. Institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

