The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Bought by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,603 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $2,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,556,278 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,191,151,000 after acquiring an additional 501,320 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,957,180 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,640,878,000 after purchasing an additional 101,737 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,021,582 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,110,520,000 after purchasing an additional 737,099 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at $867,785,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in The Cigna Group by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,927,223 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $808,323,000 after buying an additional 286,515 shares in the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at The Cigna Group

In other The Cigna Group news, insider Noelle K. Eder sold 9,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $3,182,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,289,920. The trade was a 42.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicole S. Jones sold 4,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.12, for a total transaction of $1,511,020.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,065,198.52. This represents a 14.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,751 shares of company stock worth $13,603,991 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Cigna Group Stock Up 2.1 %

CI opened at $338.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $308.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $313.31. The Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $262.03 and a 52 week high of $370.83. The company has a market cap of $92.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The health services provider reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.84 by ($1.20). The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 1.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 29.77 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a $1.51 dividend. This is an increase from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is presently 49.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CI shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on The Cigna Group from $390.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $341.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $355.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $410.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.25.

Read Our Latest Report on The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.