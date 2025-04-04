The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Shares Bought by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of THG. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 502.1% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 226.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised The Hanover Insurance Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $161.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $176.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.00.

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Down 1.4 %

THG stock opened at $172.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.65. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.66 and a 12 month high of $176.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.89.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $1.87. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 6.83%. Equities research analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.80%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, CEO John C. Roche sold 301 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $52,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,772,450. The trade was a 0.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

