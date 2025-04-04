Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $14.74 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 150,573 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,277 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF were worth $14,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RWL. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 19.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 34,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 267,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,221,000 after purchasing an additional 15,936 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the third quarter valued at about $3,904,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA RWL opened at $96.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 0.97. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 52 week low of $89.14 and a 52 week high of $104.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.34.
Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Increases Dividend
Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Profile
RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.
