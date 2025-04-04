Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $3.04 Million Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 139.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,017 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 37,266 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $3,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Corning by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 523 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of Corning by 202.4% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GLW. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Corning from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. HSBC upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Corning from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.31.

Corning Stock Down 9.1 %

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $42.33 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $30.72 and a 52 week high of $55.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.26 and its 200 day moving average is $47.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.98, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 15.10%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Corning’s payout ratio is 193.10%.

Insider Transactions at Corning

In other news, SVP Michael Alan Bell sold 2,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $110,162.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric S. Musser sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total transaction of $1,557,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 152,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,940,852.48. This represents a 16.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Stories

