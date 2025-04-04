Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $4.23 Million Holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) by 26.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 84,770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,718 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF were worth $4,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FDVV. World Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 209,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,451,000 after purchasing an additional 7,997 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 3,067 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 292,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,604,000 after buying an additional 37,423 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,745,000. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDVV opened at $47.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.02. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $43.34 and a 12 month high of $52.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.83.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

