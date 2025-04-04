Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $9.12 Million Stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 92,567 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,102 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $9,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 11,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 7,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 12,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter.

XMHQ opened at $88.57 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 1 year low of $88.03 and a 1 year high of $109.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.1895 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

