Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Reduces Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,398 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 721 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Capital Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.8% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 8,183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 0.5% in the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 10,722 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.9% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 271,201 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $56,060,000 after acquiring an additional 10,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RBF Capital LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,067,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HON. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $236.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Honeywell International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.08.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $206.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $134.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.08. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.75 and a twelve month high of $242.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $212.24 and a 200 day moving average of $217.11.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 14.82%. As a group, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 51.89%.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In other news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total transaction of $6,004,902.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,644,066.20. This represents a 40.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Further Reading

