Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Sells 2,082 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 111,693 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,082 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up about 1.6% of Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $25,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howard Capital Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 2,219.8% in the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1,019.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,182,409 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,238,966,000 after buying an additional 6,540,800 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 839.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 122,506 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,132,000 after buying an additional 109,459 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 844.5% during the third quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,091 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 4,552 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 319.2% in the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 3,748 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Barclays increased their price target on Broadcom from $205.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Broadcom from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $201.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.48.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $154.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $724.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.62, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.76 and a 52-week high of $251.88.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 113.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In related news, Director Henry Samueli sold 663,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.60, for a total value of $120,578,041.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,798,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,045,847,733.60. This represents a 1.68 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Check Kian Low sold 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.35, for a total transaction of $11,296,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,606,317.50. This represents a 29.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 745,976 shares of company stock valued at $138,632,902. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

