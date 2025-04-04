Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Trims Stock Holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 122,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,297 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $11,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MOAT. Kiker Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000.

Get VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Performance

BATS MOAT opened at $83.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.20. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a one year low of $83.21 and a one year high of $99.06. The company has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 1.04.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.