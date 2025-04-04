Top Airline Stocks To Follow Today – April 3rd

United Airlines, American Airlines Group, and Zscaler are the three Airline stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Airline stocks are the publicly traded shares of companies that provide air transport services, including passenger and cargo transportation along with related services. These stocks allow investors to own a part of the airline industry and are often influenced by factors such as fuel costs, regulatory changes, and broader economic trends that impact travel demand. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Airline stocks within the last several days.

United Airlines (UAL)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

Shares of UAL traded down $8.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $62.57. 8,768,353 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,762,904. United Airlines has a one year low of $37.02 and a one year high of $116.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.18 and a 200-day moving average of $86.87.

American Airlines Group (AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C., as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Shares of AAL stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.67. The company had a trading volume of 42,853,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,102,731. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.27. American Airlines Group has a 52 week low of $9.07 and a 52 week high of $19.10.

Zscaler (ZS)

Zscaler, Inc. operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

ZS traded down $13.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $193.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,112,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,907,069. The company has a market cap of $29.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -773.96 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $202.77 and a 200 day moving average of $194.42. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $153.45 and a 1 year high of $217.84.

