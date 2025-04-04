Top Large Cap Stocks To Watch Now – April 1st

Tesla, NVIDIA, Invesco QQQ, Meta Platforms, Palantir Technologies, Amazon.com, and Apple are the seven Large Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Large cap stocks are shares of companies with a high market capitalization, typically over $10 billion, which makes them some of the largest and most established firms in the market. These companies are often considered more stable and less volatile than smaller cap stocks, offering steady growth and reliable dividend payments due to their solid track record and market leadership. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Large Cap stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of TSLA traded up $9.92 on Tuesday, hitting $269.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,185,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,486,902. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $317.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $323.21. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54. The company has a market capitalization of $865.50 billion, a PE ratio of 131.59, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NVIDIA stock traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $108.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,837,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,037,369. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $124.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. The company has a market cap of $2.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.54, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $75.61 and a twelve month high of $195.95.

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $468.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,713,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,130,016. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $507.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $505.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $413.07 and a one year high of $540.81.

Meta Platforms (META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

META traded up $5.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $581.71. The company had a trading volume of 9,208,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,246,851. Meta Platforms has a twelve month low of $414.50 and a twelve month high of $740.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $654.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $610.25.

Palantir Technologies (PLTR)

Palantir Technologies, Inc. engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Shares of PLTR traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.03. 62,355,159 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,124,336. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 436.25, a PEG ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.23 and a 200 day moving average of $69.88. Palantir Technologies has a one year low of $20.33 and a one year high of $125.41.

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $191.53. 26,360,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,877,151. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $216.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.27. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $151.61 and a twelve month high of $242.52.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Shares of AAPL stock traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $221.79. 21,604,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,764,889. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Apple has a one year low of $164.08 and a one year high of $260.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $230.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.42.

