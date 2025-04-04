Top Metaverse Stocks To Consider – April 1st

NVIDIA, Accenture, Globant, SK Telecom, and Oriental Culture are the five Metaverse stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Metaverse stocks refer to the shares of companies that are involved in developing, supporting, or capitalizing on technologies related to the metaverse—virtual environments that combine augmented reality, virtual reality, and blockchain elements to create interactive digital spaces. These companies may span various industries, including gaming, social media, hardware, and software, and investors often view them as key players in shaping the future of digital interaction and commerce. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Metaverse stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NVDA traded up $0.53 on Tuesday, hitting $108.91. The company had a trading volume of 120,585,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,900,625. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 trillion, a P/E ratio of 42.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $75.61 and a 52-week high of $195.95.

Accenture (ACN)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

ACN traded up $2.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $314.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,495,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,920,462. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $196.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $354.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $355.81. Accenture has a one year low of $278.69 and a one year high of $398.35.

Globant (GLOB)

Globant S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

Shares of GLOB traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.29. The company had a trading volume of 201,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,533. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $172.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.83. Globant has a 52 week low of $114.18 and a 52 week high of $238.32.

SK Telecom (SKM)

SK Telecom Co., Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

SK Telecom stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.18. The company had a trading volume of 200,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,785. SK Telecom has a 12 month low of $19.88 and a 12 month high of $24.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Oriental Culture (OCG)

Oriental Culture Holding LTD, through its subsidiaries, operates an online platform to facilitate e-commerce trading of artwork and collectables in China and Hong Kong. The company facilitates trading by individual and institutional customers of various collectibles, artworks, and commodities on its online platforms.

NYSE:OCG traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,473. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.29. Oriental Culture has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $3.25.

