Top Music Stocks To Research – April 2nd

Amazon.com, Apple, Alibaba Group, Spotify Technology, and Walt Disney are the five Music stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Music stocks refer to the publicly traded shares of companies operating within the music industry, such as record labels, streaming services, publishers, and rights management firms. These stocks allow investors to participate in the industry’s financial performance, capitalizing on the growth and trends in music production, marketing, and digital distribution. As with other equities, the value of music stocks is influenced by factors like market demand, technological advancements, and shifts in consumer behavior. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Music stocks within the last several days.

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Amazon.com stock traded up $4.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $196.52. The company had a trading volume of 33,105,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,954,377. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $151.61 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $215.38 and its 200-day moving average is $209.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

AAPL traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $224.05. 17,013,273 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,707,034. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Apple has a one year low of $164.08 and a one year high of $260.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.43. The company has a market cap of $3.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.18.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

BABA stock traded down $2.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $130.00. 12,185,883 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,391,586. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Alibaba Group has a twelve month low of $68.36 and a twelve month high of $148.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.37.

Spotify Technology (SPOT)

Spotify Technology S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Shares of SPOT stock traded up $15.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $567.28. 1,278,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,159,767. Spotify Technology has a fifty-two week low of $261.38 and a fifty-two week high of $652.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $580.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $482.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.34 and a beta of 1.66.

Walt Disney (DIS)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $97.85. The stock had a trading volume of 3,829,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,788,098. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.32. Walt Disney has a twelve month low of $83.91 and a twelve month high of $123.69. The company has a market cap of $176.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41.

