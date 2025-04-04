Top Virtual Reality Stocks To Watch Now – April 3rd

Meta Platforms, Best Buy, GameStop, Unity Software, and EPAM Systems are the five Virtual Reality stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Virtual reality stocks refer to shares in companies that develop, produce, or distribute virtual reality technology and content. These stocks can include firms producing VR hardware, software, and immersive experiences, as well as companies offering platforms or services that support the virtual reality ecosystem. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Virtual Reality stocks within the last several days.

Meta Platforms (META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

NASDAQ META traded down $40.31 on Thursday, reaching $543.62. The company had a trading volume of 22,094,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,324,825. The business has a 50 day moving average of $653.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $610.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28. Meta Platforms has a fifty-two week low of $414.50 and a fifty-two week high of $740.91.

Best Buy (BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Best Buy stock traded down $12.83 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $62.90. 6,812,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,071,116. Best Buy has a twelve month low of $62.40 and a twelve month high of $103.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.43.

GameStop (GME)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

Shares of GME traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.54. The stock had a trading volume of 7,515,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,014,256. GameStop has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $64.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.67 and a beta of -0.29.

Unity Software (U)

Unity Software Inc. operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Unity Software stock traded down $2.76 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.15. 6,813,431 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,674,547. Unity Software has a 52 week low of $13.90 and a 52 week high of $30.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 2.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.46 and its 200 day moving average is $22.31.

EPAM Systems (EPAM)

EPAM Systems, Inc. provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

EPAM stock traded down $11.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $157.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 507,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,764. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $217.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.91. The company has a quick ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems has a 1 year low of $152.82 and a 1 year high of $275.49.

