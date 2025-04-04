TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $356.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of TopBuild from $405.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of TopBuild from $395.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Benchmark reduced their price target on TopBuild from $445.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on TopBuild from $475.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut TopBuild from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $443.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.56.

BLD opened at $284.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.77. TopBuild has a 12 month low of $279.15 and a 12 month high of $495.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $315.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $347.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $5.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 11.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that TopBuild will post 20.97 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in TopBuild by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in TopBuild by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 2,535 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 967 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

