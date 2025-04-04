Tosha Perkins Sells 33,335 Shares of Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) Stock

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) insider Tosha Perkins sold 33,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total value of $234,678.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 262,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,849,217.92. This represents a 11.26 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Tosha Perkins also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Archer Aviation alerts:

On Tuesday, March 4th, Tosha Perkins sold 49,273 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total transaction of $379,402.10.

Archer Aviation Stock Down 3.8 %

ACHR stock opened at $6.93 on Friday. Archer Aviation Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.82 and a 1-year high of $12.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 6.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 3.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Archer Aviation ( NYSE:ACHR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.10. Research analysts predict that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ACHR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Archer Aviation from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Archer Aviation from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Archer Aviation from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Archer Aviation from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Archer Aviation from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.61.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Archer Aviation

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Archer Aviation

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Archer Aviation during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new position in Archer Aviation during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Archer Aviation by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 471.7% in the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 3,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. 59.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archer Aviation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.