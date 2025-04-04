TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its holdings in TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,176,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155,066 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in TPG were worth $73,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TPG. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in TPG in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in TPG during the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in TPG by 136.2% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in TPG in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of TPG by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Bradford Berenson sold 2,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $125,550.36. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 290,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,553,683.64. This represents a 0.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 1,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $104,937.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $980,716.31. This trade represents a 9.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

TPG Stock Performance

Shares of TPG stock opened at $42.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.56 and a 200 day moving average of $61.60. TPG Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.18 and a 12 month high of $72.98.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. TPG had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 24.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TPG Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

TPG Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. This is a positive change from TPG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. TPG’s dividend payout ratio is currently -481.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TPG. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of TPG from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of TPG from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of TPG from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on TPG from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on TPG from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TPG currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.91.

TPG Profile

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

