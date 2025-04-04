Traders Buy High Volume of Enbridge Put Options (NYSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 20,216 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,036% compared to the average volume of 1,779 put options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ENB shares. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Get Enbridge alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Enbridge

Institutional Trading of Enbridge

Enbridge Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. apricus wealth LLC raised its holdings in Enbridge by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 20,615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Enbridge by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,503 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 7,508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its position in Enbridge by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 736 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

ENB stock opened at $45.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Enbridge has a 12-month low of $32.86 and a 12-month high of $46.12.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.23. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enbridge will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Enbridge

(Get Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.