TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Insider Steven M. Chaouki Sells 1,000 Shares

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.31, for a total transaction of $83,310.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,393 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,447,610.83. This represents a 1.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

TransUnion Stock Down 12.1 %

Shares of TRU opened at $75.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.69. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $66.07 and a 52 week high of $113.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.70.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. TransUnion had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 15.85%. On average, equities research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

TransUnion Increases Dividend

TransUnion announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.51%.

Institutional Trading of TransUnion

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in TransUnion in the third quarter valued at about $892,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in TransUnion by 923.2% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 32,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,430,000 after buying an additional 29,560 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the third quarter worth approximately $676,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the third quarter worth approximately $357,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TRU shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on TransUnion from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $135.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of TransUnion in a report on Friday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransUnion has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.08.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

