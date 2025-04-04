Trexquant Investment LP Boosts Stock Position in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report) by 468.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 420,930 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 346,933 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $8,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Fulton Financial by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,455 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Fulton Financial by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 91,464 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its stake in Fulton Financial by 11.6% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 6,519 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 63,321 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Stock Performance

Shares of FULT stock opened at $16.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.76. Fulton Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $13.87 and a 12-month high of $22.49.

Fulton Financial Announces Dividend

Fulton Financial ( NASDAQ:FULT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 11.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is 45.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fulton Financial

In other news, President Angela M. Snyder sold 13,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $275,632.18. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 63,682 shares in the company, valued at $1,317,580.58. This represents a 17.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens raised shares of Fulton Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Fulton Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Hovde Group raised their target price on shares of Fulton Financial from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Fulton Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fulton Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.64.

About Fulton Financial

(Free Report)

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

