Trexquant Investment LP Buys 176,826 Shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) by 514.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 211,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 176,826 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Embraer were worth $7,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Embraer during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Embraer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Embraer by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Embraer by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. 34.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ERJ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Embraer from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Embraer in a research note on Monday, March 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Embraer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Embraer Trading Down 1.4 %

ERJ opened at $45.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Embraer S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $23.42 and a fifty-two week high of $56.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.70.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Embraer had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 8.24%. As a group, research analysts predict that Embraer S.A. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Embraer Profile

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

