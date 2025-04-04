Trexquant Investment LP Has $7.36 Million Position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 2,249.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 168,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 161,569 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $7,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of POR. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Portland General Electric by 6.4% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 7,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Portland General Electric by 40.8% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 16,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 4,696 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Portland General Electric news, CFO Joseph R. Trpik, Jr. sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.32, for a total transaction of $56,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,320,587.20. This trade represents a 4.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on POR. StockNews.com downgraded Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on Portland General Electric from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 target price (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Portland General Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Portland General Electric Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:POR opened at $44.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.96. Portland General Electric has a 12-month low of $40.05 and a 12-month high of $49.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $824.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.17 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 9.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Portland General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.45%.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

See Also

