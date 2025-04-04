Trexquant Investment LP Has $7.56 Million Stock Holdings in AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX)

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Free Report) by 88.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 731,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 343,303 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in AvidXchange were worth $7,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AvidXchange by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,528,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,399,000 after buying an additional 114,763 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in AvidXchange by 272.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,733,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,381,000 after acquiring an additional 10,046,893 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in AvidXchange by 5.1% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 422,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,428,000 after acquiring an additional 20,665 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of AvidXchange by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AvidXchange during the 3rd quarter valued at $804,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVDX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp cut shares of AvidXchange from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on AvidXchange from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AvidXchange from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AvidXchange has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.07.

AvidXchange Stock Down 7.5 %

NASDAQ AVDX opened at $7.99 on Friday. AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.61 and a 1-year high of $12.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.75 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). AvidXchange had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a positive return on equity of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $115.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.98 million. Equities analysts forecast that AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AvidXchange

In other AvidXchange news, CEO Michael Praeger sold 58,881 shares of AvidXchange stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.59, for a total value of $446,906.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,164,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,740,353.83. The trade was a 0.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Daniel Drees sold 34,782 shares of AvidXchange stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.59, for a total value of $263,995.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,176,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,932,162.47. This represents a 2.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,866 shares of company stock worth $955,323 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

AvidXchange Company Profile

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and the AvidXchange Supplier Hub, which provides supplier insights to cash flow, tools for in-network invoices and payments, and early payment feature.

Featured Articles

