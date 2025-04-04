Trexquant Investment LP Raises Stock Holdings in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 221.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,071 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,711 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $7,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TPH. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 562.1% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tri Pointe Homes Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of TPH stock opened at $30.74 on Friday. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.09 and a 1 year high of $47.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.42 and its 200-day moving average is $38.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.71.

Tri Pointe Homes ( NYSE:TPH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Equities analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tri Pointe Homes declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 18th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down from $44.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Tri Pointe Homes from $54.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Tri Pointe Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.60.

Tri Pointe Homes Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

